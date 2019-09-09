Saturday high school football scores, 9/9/19

Let’s take a look at who came out on top in week one.

The day began up at the Carrier Dome at 1:00 pm.

Maine-Endwell ran into trouble against Section III’s Carthage, falling to the Comets by a final score of 52-28.

Then, five games beginning at 1:30 pm.

Harpursville/Afton’s home opener was ruined by Delhi, with the Bulldogs besting the Hornets 35-18.

The Whitney Point Eagles soared their way to victory, easily taking care of Groton 32-6.

Section II’s Newburgh came into Elmira and outlasted the Express, 14-10.

Horseheads put on a show against Section III’s West Genesee.

The Blue Raiders rolled over the Wildcats 35-14.

Windsor went on the road and took out Newark Valley, with the Black Knights beating the Cardinals 44-29.

Finally, back at the Carrier Dome for the final game of the day at 7:00 pm.

The Norwich Purple Tornado got blown over by Indian River, falling to Warriors 53-27.