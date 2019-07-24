Sandman’s final save

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Every year history is made in Cooperstown as the National Baseball Hall of Fame welcomes in it’s new class.

This year was no different and our reporter Dylan Kuhn tells us about what was so special about the closer of this year’s ceremony.

If there’s one thing to learn from the 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, it’s that some things never change.

“First of all, I don’t understand why I always have to be last,” says Mariano Rivera.

It’s only fitting that greatest closer in baseball history capped off Sunday’s ceremony.

The MLB’s All-Time saves leader, and the first unanimous selection to the hall of fame, former Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera used the familiar position to approach the day like any other game.

“Being last you always have an opportunity to think and realize what you’re doing. To see what you’re doing and just attack.”

It appears he used the time to make adjustments, while other players seemed to stick to a more scripted approach to their acceptance speech, Rivera seemed to improve more and speak from the heart.

“In baseball I have 7 or 8 innings to watch what the hitters are doing and at this induction I have 5 people to watch what they’re doing. That way I have an opportunity to start thinking about if I have to correct something and i can do it.”

Much like his 19 years playing at Yankee Stadium, he had no shortage of support.

While each player had their own share of fan fair, it was no secret that there was no bigger audience than the one to watch the sandman enter the hall of fame.

The ceremony’s parallels to his time in Pinstripes did not stop there.

Right before Mo’s speech, former Yankees teammate Bernie Williams in the middle of playing ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’ on his guitar, switched to a riff from Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ which was famously Rivera’s entrance song from the bullpen.

It was the perfect set up for one last save.

“It was great, I like to be in the position, I think that I was built for that,” Rivera said.

Rivera’s 652 saves, 5 World Series Rings, and 13 All-Star game seem to back up that statement.

In Cooperstown, Dylan Kuhn, NewsChannel 34.