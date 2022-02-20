VESTAL, NY – Just before the Binghamton University men’s basketball team hit the road to face UMass Lowell, the team received some good news.

This past Thursday, the university announced that interim head coach Levell Sanders was signed to a 5-year contract, and the interim tag was dropped.

The following morning, Sanders was able to tell his players in person, which was met with a round of applause from the team.

In a relatively short amount of time as a coach, Sanders has already been named All-Czech Republic League Coach of the Year and was a part of the coaching staff for the Czech U-18 National Team.

Now, he is a Division I head coach, and has made an immediate impact.

In just his 1st season at the helm, Sanders has already transformed a program that has struggled to remain relevant in it’s own conference for over a decade.

Although he just recently shed the interim tag, Sanders says he always felt like he was the right guy for this job, but he and his team are still hungry for more.

“It feels good to officially have a long-term deal. But, again, it’s not like, I’m not satisfied. It’s not like I’m going to start working any less. It’s just, it’s more motivation to go out here and bring this program to new heights,” Sanders said.

He’s already brought this team to new heights as they’ve the matched the most conference wins in a season in 12 years with 8 and are sitting in 3rd place in the America East.

If they are able to win out over their last 3 games, they would have the most overall team wins since 2008-09 when they won the America East championship.

But, Sanders doesn’t want his guys getting caught up in all that.

“The results are coming. I think right now, we’re in a situation where we’re putting a lot of pressure on ourselves. Pressure that we didn’t have early in the season because nobody expected anything from us. But, once you win a little bit, you start to put a little pressure.”

Well, there will most likely be some more pressure for Binghamton as they will host 1st place Vermont on Wednesday.

The Bearcats and Catamounts tip off at 7 PM.