Sam Palmer signs National Letter of Intent to Ohio State University

ENDWELL, N.Y. – After a few days break, let’s get back into some college signings.

At Maine-Endwell Monday, senior field hockey standout Sam Palmer signed her National Letter of Intent to play at the next level.

In front of family and friends, Sam made her college commitment official.

Palmer will study and play at The Ohio State University come the fall.

Sam has been a force defensively for the Spartans.

Along with winning back-to-back state titles to close out her high school career, Palmer was also named First Team All-Section all four years, First team All-State the last two seasons, and a member of the state All-Tournament team each of the last three years.

Sam will have some familiar faces when she heads to Columbus as she’ll join current Buckeye Leanne Bough of Whitney Point, and OSU will add current M-E junior Jenna Zunic in two years, something Sam is looking forward to in her next chapter.

“I feel like it kind of makes it feel like home too. Like, that’s another factor of it. But, I’m just excited that we have some New York girls because it’s just going to bring the team chemistry together, which is great. I’m excited,” she said.

The future Buckeye also excels in the classroom.

The four-time New York state scholar-athlete is also a member of the National Honor Society and the Vice President of the Class of 2020.

Palmer is still undecided on what she will pursuit as a major at Ohio State.

But, she’ll undoubtedly do great things in Columbus.

Congratulations to Sam and her family, and good luck at OSU!