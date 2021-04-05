Sam Darnold traded to Panthers for future picks

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – A major piece of the draft puzzle falling into place today through a trade.

The New York Jets all but secured that they will be drafting Zach Wilson with the number 2 pick as they traded away quarterback Sam Darnold Monday afternoon to the Carolina Panthers for a 6th round pick this year, and a 2nd and 4th in 2022.

After being taken by the Jets with the 3rd overall pick in 2018, Darnold has struggled since coming into the league out of USC.

He is coming off his worst statistical season of his short career in 2020, throwing for only 22-hundred yards and 9 touchdowns while tossing 11 interceptions.

In his 3 seasons, Darnold has yet to throw over 20 TD’s in a season and has a record 13-25 as a starter.

Granted, the Jets have been an absolute mess since he’s been there.

Darnold now joins a Carolina offense with Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore, and Robbie Anderson, and who knows what they’ll do with the 8th overall pick in a few weeks.

I still believe he could be a solid NFL quarterback, and we’ll see if Carolina is a place he can show that.