BINGHAMTON, NY – Seton, ranked fourth in Class B thanks to a 5-0 start, welcomed in Class AA’s Ithaca.

First quarter, ball worked down low to Jaden Short.

Nice cut inside and the sweet reverse lay up by the big man.

Here, Short to Bucko. Fakes the three, and what an acrobatic finish there.

What a play. Bucko finished with seven points.

Great night for that young man, Kaelin Thomas.

I was told before the game to watch out for him tonight and that he’d have a big game, and he did just that.

Thomas led all scorers with 24 points.

Here’s his best moment though.

Final seconds of the first.

And how about a buzzer beater three. Bang! That’s big time clutch.

Short added in another 17 as this one turned out to be all Seton.

The Saints pull away from Ithaca to win, 74-52.