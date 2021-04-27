Saints unload on Black Knights 13-1 to get first win of the spring sports season

WINDSOR, NY – The spring season began with boys lacrosse. Seton Catholic Central on the road facing Windsor.

1st quarter, Seton defender Ian Phillips knocks the stick out of the Windsor attack’s hands, and is able to somehow scoop the ball right out of the pocket.

Phillips carries up the other way, dishes it over to Evan Guizano, who rifles it into the back of the net. 1-0 Saints. What a sequence.

Still in the 1st, Cash Vaughan finds Guizano again, and the senior pots his 2nd of the game already.

Now a 2-0 Seton lead.

Jumping ahead to the 3rd, a 3-0 lead now and it’s Guizano again.

Dekes me out on the fake pass and nets his 3rd for the hat trick. 4-0 Seton.

This time, it’s Cash Vaughan on his own and that’s a money move.

Spins to the middle and goes low for the goal. Saints pulling away.

Even the Saints defenders getting in on the scoring later as Red Gallagher takes that pass from Guizano and is able to get enough on it for the goal.

The Saints would keep the scoring going into the 4th as they tack on 5 more.

Windsor would eventually net one, but Seton gets the first W of the spring season, 13-1.