Saints take down Warriors 65-54

BINGHAMTON – A packed house for this one.

Chenango Valley hosting Class B’s #5 Seton Catholic Central.

That kid had a huge night.

Brett Rumpel going to work here.

Drives baseline, going up, and going down.

Still able to pick up two.

This time, Rumpel dishes it out to Michael Bucko beyond the arc.

Bucko buries the three ball.

C.V. down but not out.

Henry Stroka gets the pass down low and finishes it off the glass.

Then, Dom Testani kicks it out to Max Singer and he shows the range.

Singer led the Warriors with 18 points.

But, the Seton offense was too much.

Marcus Dyes gets separation and drills the three from the wing.

Rumpel reads the pass all the way, and he’s clear for take off.

The two-hand jam.

Rumpel poured in 42 tonight.

Seton goes on to win by a final of 65-54.