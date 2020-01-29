Saints take down Blue Devils 76-59

BINGHAMTON – Now over to Chenango Forks High School.

The Blue Devils welcoming in #14 Seton Catholic Central.

Great scene here as the entire Forks fan section wearing Laker purple and gold in tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Marcus Dyes to the corner for Michael Bucko.

Bucko buries the three while nearly falling into his own fan section.

Forks with it, Jordan Pouch to Aiden Ackerson, and get used to seeing him.

He hits the little jumper.

This time, Marcus Hanyon zips a pass to Ackerson and just bodies up a defender while getting to the rim.

The Pouch-Ackerson combo strikes again.

Beautiful pass and finish by the tandem.

Dyes is back now. Drives in, draws contact, gets the foul, and the finish.

Calling for it to count, don’t worry Marcus, it counts. Impressive shot.

Then, Dyes to the corner again.

This time, it’s to freshman Michael Lee, and he nails it. Lee fired up.

And of course, we couldn’t have a Seton game without this guy.

Brett Rumpel with the pull up, fade away jumper. Not even fair.

Then, how about more from Lee?

Rumpel finds him in the near corner, and he hits another three.

The Saints high-powered offense helped them get the win in this one.

Seton takes it, 76-59.



