Saints softball honors former player with jersey retirement ceremony prior to contest with the Elmira Express

BINGHAMTON, NY – It’s not very often that you see a high school retire a players jersey number.

Given the sheer volume of kids that come through each school, it’s easy to understand why.

However, the Seton Catholic Central softball team did just that on Thursday in honor of one of their late graduates.

The Saints retired the #17 jersey formerly belonging to Connor Murray.

Murray graduated from Seton in 2017, and was the top pick for the SUNY Broome nursing program, which she received her Associate degree from in 2019.

However, 3 weeks after graduating, Murray suffered a bilateral pulmonary embolism and passed away on June 12, 2019.

Murray’s family was on hand for the pre-game ceremony in which the received flowers, a signed ball from the team, and a framed #17 jersey.

After the emotional moment, there was still a game to be played.

Seton hosting Elmira.

1st inning, 1-0 Elmira and that is Sarah Coon teeing off.

Her solo shot makes it a 2-0 ball game.

Jumping ahead to the 4th now.

4-0 Express until Addison Taft connects and that is a moon shot!

That finds the creek and it’s now a 6-0 lead for Elmira.

Bottom of the inning, now a double-digit lead for Elmira.

But, the Saints threatening.

Sidney Perkins grounds into what looks to be a double play.

But, a low throw.

In to score comes Emma Nagorny, and Seton is on the board.

But, it was all Elmira in this one as the Express win it, 13-1.