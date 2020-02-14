Saints rise above Warriors 60-53

BINGHAMTON – Only boy’s game of the night featured Class B’s #11 Seton Catholic Central at home to face Chenango Valley.

Brett Rumpel was at it again tonight.

Drives in, pulls up, and you can’t guard that. It’s impossible.

Rumpel in the corner.

Eludes a defender and same deal.

Nothing you can do there if you’re C.V.

Speaking of C.V., they made this a ball game.

A big reason was Max Singer.

Here, gets the loose ball and then the bucket.

Then, Singer gets it out beyond the arc and sinks the three. He co-led the team with 15 points.

Singer shared the scoring lead with this guy, Dom Testani. He knocks down the floater.

Saints with it, worked to Red Gallagher, and look at him showing off the range. That’s money.

But, per usual, Rumpel stole the show. Coming in hot.

Rumpel hits the invisible trampoline and slams it down! It gets the people going.

Rumpel hung 40 on the Warriors in this one.

C.V. kept it tight, but Seton gets the dub, 60-53.