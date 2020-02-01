Saints prevail over Yellowjackets in overtime thriller 71-70

BINGHAMTON – A packed house as #14 Seton Catholic Central took on #17 Oneonta, and it did not disappoint.

Spoiler alert, Brett Rumpel is still really good at basketball.

Here, pulls up and knocks down the jumper around the free throw line.

Marcus Dyes carries up.

Finds Rumpel in the corner, and you know it’s a good fake if the camera guy bites.

Got back on him just in time to watch him do that. Incredible.

This was a tight game.

Missed lay up by Kevin Kurkowksi.

But, Zyeir Lawrence says I got you.

The big man with two hand slam. He had 23 points in this one.

Then, Carter Mackey rattles home a three pointer, he’s fired up.

But, too much Rumpel.

Here he goes again, and I just don’t understand how he’s able to make these plays.

This time, he dishes it out to Dyes, and after two big bounces, he gets it to drop.

This one came right down to the wire, and in fact, went beyond the standard 40 minutes.

Behind 36 from Rumpel and another 20 from Dyes, the Saints win it 71-70 in overtime.