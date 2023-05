BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Seton Catholic Boys Lacrosse team won in the Class D semifinals over Chenango Valley 13-10 on Tuesday night to advance to the finals.

After trailing 2-0, the Saints scored 6 unanswered goals to gain the momentum.

Seton Catholic advances to Thursday’s championship game against Chenango Forks.

