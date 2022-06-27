WATKINS GLEN, NY – It was a crazy day on Sunday at Watkins Glen International with the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen taking place.

Despite a sixty minute weather delay and low fuel, the team of Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor were able to come out on top for Wayne Taylor Racing in the Daytona Prototype (DPi) class.

Trailing at the restart, Albuquerque, who was behind the wheel at the time, made a daring move to get around Tom Blomqvist in the number 60 car

Albuquerque and Taylor were both thrilled with the victory.

“I was believing on it,” Albuquerque said. “And when we believe I think there is an extra power there. So I knew there was one opportunity, I needed to make it happen, and it was there. So I kept believing it.”

“It’s amazing to win at the Glen,” Taylor said. “Sahlen’s Six Hours is such a historic event and it’s such a hard one to win. For Wayne Taylor Racing it’s been 11 years since we won here and what a way to do it.”

The winners of the other classifications were:

In the LMP2 classification, Ben Keating, Mikkel Jensen, Scott Huffaker for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports.

In the LMP3 classification, Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga and Kay van Berlo for Riley Motorsports.

In the GRD PRO classification, Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas for Heart of Racing Team.

In the GTD classification, Roman De Angelis, Maxime Martin, Ian James for Heart of Racing Team.