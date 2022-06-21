WATKINS GLEN, NY – Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen returns to Watkins Glen International.

The 4 day event will begin Thursday, featuring 5 different race series headlined by the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, with the 6 hour main event on Sunday, which will be a straight timed race.

The sports car series is made up of just that, sports cars that have been slightly adjusted from the versions you see on the street.

According to President of Watkins Glen International, Michael Printup, that is what makes this weekend so exciting.

“The whole excitement about, it’s Ferrari’s, it’s Lamborghini’s, it’s Porches, it’s Corvette’s, it’s Mustangs,” Printup says. “It’s just, there’s so many different car makes up here. I think there’s about 17 different manufacturers here for the weekend that represent cars sold all over the world so it’s just a lot of fun. And they’re racing, that’s the best part!”

All of the high speed action will get kicked off for the weekend on Thursday, with the events running all the way through the main event on Sunday.

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen race will start at 10:40 a.m. on Sunday.