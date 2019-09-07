Sabers shut down Seneca Indians 40-0

CONKLIN, N.Y. – The Susquehanna Valley Sabers beginning their title defense tonight against Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour.

First quarter, Dylan Gaska rolls out to his left.

A short pass to Anthony Dominguez, and he does the rest.

Dominguez dive across the goal line.

S.V. strikes first, it’s 6-0.

Later in the quarter, ball at the one and Logan Haskell pounds his way into the end zone.

That the first of four touchdowns for Haskell in this one.

S.V.’s offense kept rolling while their defense pitched a shutout.

The Sabers start out in dominating fashion, beating the Seneca Indians 40-0.