Sabers pitch a 22-0 shutout over the Wildcats in the Class C state championship

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Earlier tonight, the Susquehanna Valley football team took the field inside the Carrier Dome for a chance to capture their second state title in as many years.

The Sabers squared off with Gouverneur of Section X for the Class C state championship.

S.V. came into the game winners of 25-straight games going back to the start of last season.

First quarter, 4th and 11 for S.V. at the Gouverneur 24.

Logan Haskell rolling right, looking end zone.

On the run, he chucks it deep for Matt Fiorentino and that’s a touchdown!

Sabers take an 8-0 lead after the opening possession.

Time winding down in the second half and Dylan Gaska wasted no time on this snap.

Beat me and the defense to the end zone as S.V. strikes again.

Now a 16-0 Sabers lead.

Wildcats driving at the end of the half.

But, Anthony Dominguez puts a stop to that as he comes up with the interception to close out the first half.

Third quarter now, Gouverneur knocking on the door.

But, Patrick Enright comes up with the strip sack and the ball is recovered by Trevor Frable.

S.V. takes over.

And with it, they’d march down the turf and Mitchell Knapp caps it off with that leaping touchdown.

S.V. now up 22-0.

Last bit of hope for the Wildcats in the 4th.

This one is slung down field and it’s picked off again, this time by Adam Srednicki, and that would be the back breaker.

The fans proud of the effort put forth by their team and they showed it.

Susquehanna Valley keeps the Class C state championship in Conklin as the Sabers pitch a shut out, 22-0.

After the celebration, S.V. head coach Mike Ford was thrilled with the performance his team put on under the bright lights of the dome.

“This was a championship effort. It was four quarters. They wanted it bad. They were very crisp this week in practice, very focused. They knew there was a mission, and they came in ready to play today,” he said.

The game’s Most Valuable Player was Logan Haskell, and the junior was proud to be able to help his team repeat as champions.

“It feels great, you know, the whole team effort to go back-to-back. We saw what happened last year and we just wanted to repeat it…You know, it’s hard to go back-to-back when you lose a lot of seniors. And we had a lot of doubters this year and we just proved them all wrong,” Haskell says.

Susquehanna Valley becomes the first Section IV football program to win consecutive state titles since Chenango Forks won three-straight from 2013 through 2015.

By the way, Forks will have their chance to bring home a championship Sunday at noon in the Class B title game against Schuylerville.