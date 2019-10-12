Sabers maul Black Knights 29-0

CONKLIN, N.Y. – Over at Susquehanna Valley High School, the Sabers, ranked #1 in the state, welcoming in #11 Windsor with the winner getting outright control of the division.

First quarter, the give is to Griffin Dillenbeck.

Nice carry, but he fumbles the ball.

SV recovers it, and the Sabers take over.

End of that drive now, 4th down and 2.

Logan Haskell on the carry.

But, he’s denied by the Windsor defense.

Further along, SV on 4th down again.

Haskell rolls out to his right.

Looking to pass, but no one open.

Keeps it himself, and he’s stopped short of the marker by Kavon Atkinson.

Just before halftime, Ethan Reed looking to throw down field.

Hit as he releases though, and it’s intercepted by Jahreed Isles.

Won’t go down easy.

Nice return before a gang tackle stops him.

If you like scoring, this first half wasn’t for you.

A scoreless game as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

However, Haskell and the Sabers offense got rolling in the second half.

SV moves to 6-0 on the season as they shut out Windsor, 29-0.