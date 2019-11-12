Sabers dominate Black Knights 50-8, advance to State Regionals

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. – The reigning section and state champions, Susquehanna Valley, coming in at a perfect 9-0, squaring off with the Windsor Black Knights, who were looking to spring the huge upset.

Late second quarter, and it’s all S.V. by now.

Sabers at the Windsor 12 and Logan Haskell runs right through a would-be tackler and finds the end zone.

That score extends S.V.’s lead to 36-0.

Third quarter, and the Sabers aren’t done.

The give is to Mitchell Knapp, and he is long gone.

A 64-yard dash and S.V. pouring it on.

Make it a 43-0 advantage.

And if you haven’t had enough, here’s some more.

This time through the air.

Dylan Gaska connects with Joe Waitkavicz on 4th down from the 26.

Now a clean 50 for the Sabers.

Windsor playing all the way through though.

A combination of David Flora and Cody Lewis drag Mason McCormack down in the end zone for the safety, Windsor get on the board and will get the ball back as well.

50-2.

The ensuing drive lasted nearly 7 minutes.

But, it also led to this.

Brandon Butler on the carry and he hits the hole for the touchdown.

Windsor finds the end zone to make it 50-8.

Just moments later though, the celebration was on for the Sabers as S.V. wins their second-straight section championship.

Afterwards, Sabers head coach Mike Ford was impressed with the all-around effort from his team, especially the Sabers defense.

“I think, you know, most of the game, the defense for us really brought it to the table, and shut down some of the things they had success with last time against us. Which put them in situations where we had short fields a lot of the time on offense. So, I think it started there, but it was a good team victory,” he said.

#1 SV will take on #4 Lowville in the state regionals this coming Saturday.

Kick off will be at noon at Vestal’s Dick Hoover Stadium.