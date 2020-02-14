S.V. Sabers power past J.C. Wildcats 57-40

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A wonderful 5:30 start time as the Johnson City Wildcats took on the Susquehanna Valley Sabers.

First quarter, Brooke Ryder out beyond the three point line, and she knocks down the shot from long range.

Cross court heave to Ryder and this time, the senior driving in and finishes with the nice scoop shot.

Wildcats on the attack.

Ball is moved around to Brooke Ladd from deep and she takes care of business from there.

Then, Ladd to Ryan Johnson, right back to Ladd, and right back into the basket.

Another three for the senior.

This time, Ladd doing it on both ends of the floor.

Cuts off the pass and has the steal.

Then, goes all the way in for the basket.

Ladd finished with 10 points, while Claudia VanDyke led the Cats with 15.

The Sabers going back to work and they found the perfect place to set up shop, in the paint.

Jenna Cotter gets the basket, and one.

Cotter went for a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Sabers.

S.V. picks up the win, 57-40.