CONKLIN, NY – A wonderful 6 PM tip as the Susquehanna Valley Sabers welcomed in the Windsor Black Knights.

Need more of these start times.

First quarter, SV’s Marissa Adams on the wing, and she knocks down the three ball to get the scoring started.

Then, Heidi Brusso kicks it out to Laci Lasicki.

Foot was on the line so it’s a long two but still a quality shot.

Speaking of quality, how about this drive and finish from Windsor’s Autumn Helstein.

Burst through, strong take, and gets the two.

Then, Sydney Angelo and Lucy Beattie play hot potato until Angelo banks home a three.

And keeping with the theme of three’s, Ella Peterson from straight away lets it fly and sinks one.

But, the Sabers too strong in this one. Another bucket from Lasicki there.

SV goes on to take this one by a final of 45-37.