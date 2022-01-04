BINGHAMTON, NY – We begin at Chenango Valley High School as the Warriors welcomed in Class B’s #2 Seton Catholic Central.

And it was a big night for CV star Riley Spencer.

First quarter, Spencer with next to no space, drains a three right in the face of Kaelin Thomas.

Then, the ball just has a way of finding Spencer.

From almost the exact same spot, Spencer splashes another three.

Spencer carrying up court, stop, pop, and drop.

Another deep three, but that one was extra special because that was Riley Spencer’s 1,000th career point.

The senior was presented with a ball commemorating the achievement at the next stoppage.

He then proceeded to do this.

There’s just no way to guard this kid. Insane shooter.

But, the Saints would storm back as #2 Seton would take control and win this one by a final of 76-60.