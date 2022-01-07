OWEGO, NY – The night starts out at Owego Free Academy as the Indians welcomed in Class B’s #2 Seton Catholic Central.

Opening frame, Kaelin Thomas moving through the paint, finds Andrew Erikson.

Beautiful cycle, and gets to the rim for the left-handed finish.

Then, very similar play here, only this time Erikson with a perfect dish to Jaden Short on the back side. Short off the glass and in.

Down the other way, Brad Palmer’s three won’t fall.

But, John Bangel is there for the rebound, then muscles his way to the basket for two.

More from Bangel here. Again, bodies the defender, and then the little flick shot and finish.

The Saints just too much to handle in this one though.

Thomas is going to go coast-to-coast here, touches it off the glass for the basket.

Then, final seconds of the first, Erikson to the far corner for Max Bergman. You know where this is going.

Bang! Buzzer beating three from Bergman. Seton led by nine after one.

The Saints would continue to separate themselves throughout as they win this one, 54-34.