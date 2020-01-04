S.C.C. Saints top Windsor Black Knights 63-45

BINGHAMTON – Final destination this evening was at Seton Catholic Central for the Saints and Windsor Black Knights.

First quarter, Windsor’s Alexis Hill with the steal.

She misses the lay in.

But, Riley Miner collects the rebound, gets the put back, and draws the foul.

Great effort.

Then, off an inbounds pass, Hanna Hagerman hits the fade away shot off the glass.

She led Windsor with 18 points.

But, Seton countering.

Ball’s kicked out to Marasia Dyes and nothing but net there.

Dyes with it and rifles it down low for Reese Vaughn, and Vaughn with a beautiful pivot move to get the basket.

And this time, Reese showing off the range.

She buries a three from the corner.

She led the Saints with 20 points.

Seton would go on to take this one by a final of 63-45.