WHITNEY POINT, NY – To some action from Monday afternoon.

Boys lacrosse, Whitney Point hosting Class D’s #15 Seton Catholic Central.

1st quarter, Rory Callahan moves around the defender and fires off a leaping shot before getting taken out.

Nice goal by Callahan and it’s 1-0 Saints.

A little later on, Callahan at it again. Spins through and fires off a quick shot that finds the back of the cage. 2-0 Seton early.

Eagles in desperate need of some offense, and they get it here. Jeremy Simerson able to make some space, and shots across his body for the bouncing goal. He gets Point on the board, it’s 2-1.

But, Seton up 3-1 here and they’re looking for more.

Matt Beach 1-on-1, beats the defender, and then goes five hole for the goal. 4-1 Saints.

Seton goes on to win this one by a final of 7-3.