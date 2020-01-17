S.C.C. Saints down S.V. Sabers 55-40

BINGHAMTON – Seton Catholic Central hosting Susquehanna Valley.

Reese Vaughn charging up the floor for Seton.

She goes coast-to-coast and finishes with the left hand.

Sabers offense trying to get rolling.

Ball is kicked out to Mara Donnelly on the wing, and she buries the three out there.

This time, S.V. does the opposite.

They work it inside to Jenna Cotter.

She goes right over the defender for the basket.

If it works, why go away from it?

Right back to Cotter they go.

She led S.V. with 14 points.

However, the Saints would get their own offense on track.

Emily Dempsey to Marasia Dyes for the bucket.

Then, Molly Jayne getting in on the scoring as she knocks down that mid-range jumper.

Behind 21 points from Reese Vaughn, Seton wins this one, 55-40.