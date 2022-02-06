BINGHAMTON, NY – #6 in Class B, Seton Catholic Central, hosting Chenango Valley.

First quarter, inbounds pass to Kaelin Thomas connects, and he connects on the shot from deep.

Jaden Short on the block pitches it to Michael Bucko in the near corner, let’s it fly, and knocks down the long ball as he goes down.

CV with it. Donovan Tomm finds Riley Spencer on the wing, and his range knows no limits. Buries the deep 3.

Then, Spencer driving the lane. Fouled, and one. Spencer led CV with 27 points.

But, that was not enough. Short can’t finish. But, Andrew Erickson can. Collects the ball and floats it in.

Behind 24 from Erickson and another 23 from Thomas, the Saints pull away from the Warriors to win, 84-48.