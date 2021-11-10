S.C.C.’s Peep Williams signs National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at Stanford University

BINGHAMTON, NY – Few student-athletes have been able to accomplish what Peep Williams has in her illustrious high school career.

Peep has done everything from lead the entire section in points, to tying the state record for most goals in a game, to being a Section IV all-star and section champion.

Williams has also been a member of the USA U18 National Team and an Academic All-American.

Now, her latest accomplishment came on Wednesday when Williams signed her National Letter of Intent to play college lacrosse at Stanford University, arguably the most difficult school in the country to be accepted into.

After putting ink to paper, Williams reflected on the challenges of getting to this point, but she says the struggle has made the moment even more special.

“I knew that that’s the place I wanted to be. But, I never really understood how difficult it was, and how much the school itself really pushes you to, like I said, not just be anyone but to be the absolute best version of yourself. It’s made me really appreciate the moment and every single step, whether it was committing, whether it was getting fully accepted, or whether it was signing. Every single moment has been so great for me to experience,” she said.

Unfortunately for her Section IV opponents, Williams still has one season left with the Saints.

Once on the Stanford campus, Williams is deciding on studying Economics or Communications.