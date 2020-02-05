S.C.C. defeats Windsor 73-46

BINGHAMTON – Finally, it’s on to Seton Catholic Central where the #11 Saints took on the Windsor Black Knights.

Brett Rumpel there, a big night for him.

Marcus Dyes connects with Rumpel and he zooms in for the basket.

More from the sensational junior.

He continues to make every shot look so easy.

Windsor hung tough in this one.

Jack Beattie cross court to Jordan Starley on the wing, and he buries the three.

Now, Beattie’s going to show off his range.

Knocks down a three of his own.

Then, the headband strikes again as he sinks another trey ball.

Beattie led Windsor with 19 points.

But, as mentioned, the night was about Brett Rumpel.

He swipes the ball from Beattie, and cruises in for the two-hand jam.

Then, with just under a minute to go in the first, Rumpel rattled home this sick jumper from the elbow.

Why was that one shot important?

Well, because with that, Rumpel notched his 1,000th career point in a Saints uniform, again, as a junior.

His teammates, coaches, fans, and even Windsor, giving him props on the achievement.

Rumpel finished with 30 points, and Dyes added another 28 as Seton takes this one, 73-46.