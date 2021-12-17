BINGHAMTON, NY – Second stop of the night was at Seton Catholic Central.

The Saints playing host to the Chenango Forks Blue Devils.

Late first quarter, Trevor Warpus carries up for Forks.

Finds Maddox Thornton, rocking the Jackie Moon look, and he sinks the three from the wing.

And if there’s one thing we’ve learned we can count on with Forks, no matter the sport, it’s that Dubbs Haqq will score from in close.

And proves my point right there.

But, this was Seton’s night.

Yusri Razzaq driving in.

Outstanding vision on the no-look pass to Kaelin Thomas.

Can’t put it home the first try, but sticks with it and gets the put back.

Then, Michael Bucko down to Thomas, who finds Jaden Short, which at 6’8″ is a very unfitting name.

Regardless, he drains the shot.

Tough to stop someone with size like that at this level.

The Saints dominated all night as in the end, Seton cruises past Forks, 75-46.