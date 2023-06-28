FAYETTEVILLE — Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett has drowned today while vacationing in Florida with his girlfriend Madison Carter.

White Hall Superintendent Gary Williams confirmed the news and later the school district released the following.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers.”

According to sources, Mallett was rushed to a local hospital, but pronounced dead there. Mallett was a five-star recruit out of Texarkana (Texas) Texas High School who first went to Michigan, but later transferred to Arkansas for the 2009-10 seasons. Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek tweeted about the tragic news.

“Our @RazorbackFB family lost an incredibly special person today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett. #OneRazorback“

Mallett currently was the head football coach at White Hall High School. He recently brought a group of campers to the University of Arkansas. The University of Arkansas Football Twitter also released the following on Tuesday.

“We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. He was a Razorback legend with larger-than-life talent and a personality to match. He led our program to some of our best moments in recent memory. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Debbie and his extended family.”

Following his career at Arkansas, Mallett was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Mallett played for the Patriots from 2011-14. He was with the Houston Texans in 2014-15. He finished his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015-17.

Mallett was age 35. No more details are available at this time.