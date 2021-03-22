Rumble Ponies working out plans for fans to return to NYSEG Stadium

BINGHAMTON, NY – After Governor Cuomo announced last week that regional outdoor sporting venues that seat over 2,500 people can re-open at limited capacity on April 1, that paved the way for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to have fans, along with the team, return for the 2021 season.

After the ball club lost their entire 2020 season due to the pandemic last summer, all parties involved are looking forward to this upcoming season.

That meant that John Hughes and the team had no source of revenue for an entire year, with the team having last played in September of 2019.

Hughes says that made the last year difficult, but they have fully turned their attention to 2021.

“Well, I mean, it wasn’t easy, right? It was a very difficult thing to go through. It’s going to take a while for us to recover. But, the commitment remains strong for the Rumble Ponies. The commitment is there on behalf of the community. So, let’s get ready to just keep rumbling,” he said.

It’s been quite some time since NYSEG Stadium had a sight like this, with fans filling up the seats all around the ball park.

However, even with the return of baseball in Rumbletown, this will still be sight of the past as there will be many different precautions in place.

With the twenty percent cap on fan attendance to start the season, Hughes and his staff are currently working on plans to ensure a safe yet inviting and fun environment for those who will be in the stands.

“We’re going to provide a great, safe environment for everybody at 20 percent. As the world continues to get right, we’re only going to grow that number. We’re going to show the people we can do it right. We’re going to show the people we can do it in a safe environment. Work with the elected officials, work with the department of health, and the county, the city. Everybody’s been great about trying to help and get the stadium open. So, that’s what we’re working towards, and with that kind of support, positive things happen,” he says.

Hughes did add that the plans are currently fluid and could take up until a week before the season starts to get them fully implemented.

However, he did say that they will be ready to go for their home opener on May 11 against the Altoona Curve.