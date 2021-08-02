Rumble Ponies win tight one over Yard Goats 6-5

HARTFORD, CT – So far, this road trip to Hartford hasn’t been all that bad for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

They’ve taken three out of the five games played up until the series finale, and their two losses in the series came by only one run each time.

So, on Sunday, the Ponies looking to pick up their 3rd-straight victory, and come up with a series win for the first time since they did it against New Hampshire at the beginning of July.

Great start for them too as the leadoff batter, Carlos Cortes, sends a screamer into the bleachers out in right field.

His 13th home run of the season puts the Ponies up 1-0.

Later in the inning, 2 on for Jake Mangum and he ropes one into right.

Coming in to score is Carlos Rincon and gives Binghamton a 2-0 lead.

But, things would fall apart quickly as in the bottom of the inning, bases are loaded until Coco Montes decides to send everyone home.

A big time blast to left.

The grand slam vaults the Goats in front, 4-2.

Down 5-2 in the 2nd, but Brett Baty isn’t worried.

He strokes one down the right field line for a double.

That will plate Manny Rodriguez and it’s a 2-run game.

A few batter later, 5-4 now.

They’re loaded for Cortes and he comes through again.

A 2-run single and the Ponies are in front, 6-5.

In the end, Binghamton wins it 6-5.

The Ponies return home for a 6-game set with the Portland Sea Dogs this week.

That gets underway Tuesday at 6:35 PM.