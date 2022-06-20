BOWIE, MD – It was a strong weekend of play for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies winning both Saturday and Sunday to finish out their series with the Bowie Baysox.

Binghamton’s offense delivered big during both games, scoring 8 runs in each contest winning Saturday 8-5 and Sunday 8-4.

It was a come from behind win on Saturday.

Trailing by 3 runs in the top of the eighth inning, Brett Baty changed that with a 3-run home run to tie the game.

The Rumble Ponies would then take the lead on a ground-rule double from recent callup Brandon Mcllwain.

On Sunday, it was a somewhat similar story with the offense not getting going until later in the game.

After being held scoreless for 5 innings, 3-run home runs from Francisco Alvarez and Mcllwain led the way to the win for the Rumble Ponies.

Despite the 2 wins, Binghamton still loses the series to Bowie 4 games to 3.

The Rumble Ponies still sit in last place in the Eastern League Northeast with a record of 24-39.

A chance to move up will present itself with the start of the series with the Reading Fightin’ Phils starting Tuesday, who are just 3 games ahead of Binghamton with a 27-36 record.