BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies walked it off in extra innings defeating the Reading Fightin Phils 5-4 in 10 innings.

Reading opened the scoring in the top of the third inning with an RBI single from Vito Friscia to make it 1-0.

The Rumble Ponies would answer right back with an RBI single from Carlos Cortes to tie the game at 1-1.

Brett Baty would then put a big dent in the scoreboard with a long 2-run home run into the Ponies bullpen in the fourth, making the score 4-1.

Baty went 3-4 on the day with a walk, this extended his hit streak to 14 games dating back to June 8th.

The Fightin Phils would grab the momentum from there thanks to a Kevin Vicuna solo home run in the sixth inning and a 2-RBI single from Jonathan Guzman in the seventh to bring the score to 4-3 Reading.

Brandon Mcllwain would later tie the game, scoring on a wild pitch.

After blanking the Fightin Phils in the top half of the inning, the Rumble Ponies won the game in the tenth with single from Mcllwain with the bases loaded to win the game 5-4.

With the win, the Rumble Ponies move to 25-41 on the year, they will look to keep it going on Friday with another matchup against Reading.