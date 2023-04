BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Akron RubberDucks 6-1 after 4.2 strong innings from Justin Verlander who was with Binghamton on a rehab assignment.

The 3-time Cy Young Award winner struck out 6, allowing just 2 hits and 1 walk.

The Ponies scored 2 runs in the third inning thanks to an RBI single from Matt Rudick scoring 1 run, the second scored on an error.

Watch the highlights above!