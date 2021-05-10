Rumble Ponies will play host to Altoona in home opener Tuesday night

BINGHAMTON, NY – It’s almost the moment Binghamton baseball fans have been waiting for.

Tuesday night, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies will host the Altoona Curve in the team’s first game at NYSEG Stadium since September 2, 2019.

The Ponies will be looking to send the limited capacity crowd home happy if they can pick up their first win of the season after dropping all 5 games in Akron to the RubberDucks.

First pitch between the Ponies and the Curve is set for 6:35 PM Tuesday evening, with Tylor Megill scheduled to take the mound for Binghamton.