Rumble Ponies unleash offense early on Yard Goats, dominate in 10-1 win

BINGHAMTON, NY – For anyone who is a fan of offensive baseball, this has been a boring start to the series between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Hartford Yard Goats.

Through two games, there has been a grand total of 4 runs scored.

18 innings of baseball and only 4 runs, with all of them being Hartford runs and thus leading to a pair of Hartford wins.

However, if you look on the bright side for Binghamton, their pitching has looked very good in these games, especially their starters.

So, on Thursday, the Ponies looked to piece together solid pitching and hope that the bats would wake up.

And they did exactly that.

Starting with the pitching, Justin Lasko making his first Double-A start after being called up from Brooklyn.

He looked like he belonged at this level.

Lasko gave the Ponies their 4th-straight outstanding start as he went 7 innings, allowing a mere 3 hits, no runs, and 3 Ks.

He also got some help behind him in the field.

Jake Mangum and look at this catch!

Leaping up to take away what would have been extra bases.

And he is pumped up, and rightfully so.

And then you got Brett Baty who’s starting to feel himself in Double-A ball.

At 3rd tonight, and showing off that arm.

Strong throw from Baty. More from him later.

Offensively, the bats woke up Thursday.

Bases loaded and David Rodriguez shoots one to right.

In comes Mangum to score.

Little hesitation though by Nick Meyer and it costs him as he’s thrown out at home.

No worries though, they already scored enough.

In the 2nd, Luis Carpio tattoos that baseball.

A deep shot to left-center and the Ponies take a 2-0 lead.

I told you Baty would be back.

In the 3rd, and this is an absolute bomb.

Over the Binghamton bullpen and off the maintenance shed.

His 4th of the year and it’s 3-0 Ponies.

And later in the inning, one on and a good time for Matt Winaker to smack his 1st home run of the season.

A lot of pop on that and it’s now a 5-0 ball game.

Baty would hit another homer and finish with 4 RBI’s as this one got out of hand in a hurry.

Binghamton gets the win, 10-1.

The Ponies and Goats get back at it on Friday at 7:05 PM.