BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The annual Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally is ready to begin tomorrow, and the festivities will be spreading to Mirabito Stadium as well because the Rumble Ponies are joining in the celebration.

This weekend, to celebrate Spiedie Fest, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies will transform into the Binghamton Spiedies as the organization participates and celebrates a great weekend for the community in the Greater Binghamton area.

“Really we’re just trying to embrace the community as much as we can and raise awareness,” Rumble Ponies General Manager, JB Bayne said. “People should be going to, not only a Rumble Pony game, but they should be going to Spiedie Fest.”

Of course, it would not be Spiedie Fest without Lupo’s, who are excited to be involved with both the Rumble Ponies and festival this weekend.

“We’re just really thrilled to be part of this whole weekend,” Lupo’s President, Sam Lupo said. “We’ve been with the Spiedie Fest almost from the start. We started out in the third year, it’s a great community event.”

This weekend, community is a large part of what the Ponies are doing, there is even a charitable aspect of the weekend.

The ball club’s efforts for the Binghamton community were highlighted by Spiedie Fest Event Coordinator, David Pessagno.

“How much they care about this community and everything that goes on in this community” Pessagno said. “Not just about baseball, supporting groups like this, other organizations throughout the year. They’re constantly trying to do the right thing and they do.”

When the Binghamton Spiedies take the field this weekend, they will be wearing specialty jerseys.

When the games are over, the uniforms will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to the Life Choices Center Men’s Program.

“Give them an opportunity to take part in program’s, our services and our resources to help men to be the best version or themselves that they can be,” Men’s Program Director at Life Choices Center, Matthew Solomon said. “To introduce these things not only to themselves but also into their families, their partners and to their children, and not just for this generation but for generations to come.”

A fantastic weekend supporting the Binghamton community, that started Thursday and will run through the weekend including a Spied-E-Ritaville theme on Saturday night, a great weekend in Broome County that JB is excited for.

“This is a community effort. We want everyone, enjoy Spiedie Fest, enjoy the Rumble Ponies and enjoy Spied-E-Ritaville,” Bayne said.

The Binghamton Spiedies homestand will run through Sunday taking on New Hampshire.