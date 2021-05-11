Rumble Ponies toppled in 5-0 home opener loss against Altoona Curve

BINGHAMTON, NY – Opening day in Rumbletown has finally arrived!

Tuesday marked the home opener for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, a moment that was in serious question last year.

While it was great to see the team back at NYSEG Stadium, there have been some changes to the how the park is allowed to operate due to COVID protocols.

Despite all that, though, everything on the field was business as usual with the Ponies looking for win #1 on the season.

Sunny to start at NYSEG as Binghamton welcomed in the Altoona Curve for game 1 of a 6-game series.

If you like pitching duels, this game was for you.

Altoona’s Roansy Contreras had himself a game.

He was making light work of the Rumble Ponies lineup.

However, on the other side, Tylor Megill was also up to the task for Binghamton as the righty allowed only 2 hits over 5 innings along with 7 strikeouts.

To the 6th we go now.

No offense to this point.

Reliever Thomas McIlraith in.

Oneil Cruz up and that one got out in a hurry.

Cruz smacks his 1st homer of the season, a 2-run shot, to put Altoona up 2-0.

Bottom of the inning, Contreras with a perfect game going until he walks McIlraith.

Contreras not happy with himself, walking a pitcher.

But, he settles in and strikes out the very next batter.

He went 6 innings, allowing no hits and fanned 11 Ponies.

The Ponies did eventually get a hit from Sebastian Elizalde.

But, the Curve added 3 more runs on another homer and took this one 5-0.

The two are back in action Wednesday evening at 6:35 PM.