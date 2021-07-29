Rumble Ponies top Yard Goats in Hartford 3-2

HARTFORD, CT – Ponies looking to bounce back after falling to the Goats, 6-5, late Tuesday night.

We’re scoreless in the 5th until Matt Winaker slaps one past the 2nd baseman and into right.

Heading in to score is Luis Carpio.

And the Ponies grab the first run of the game and take the lead, 1-0.

A couple of batters later, Jake Mangum with a little poke to left-center.

Rounding third and heading home is Winaker and with his hustle, it’s 2-0 Ponies.

Moving to the 7th, lead off man is Nick Meyer, and he is clear for take off.

There was no chance that thing wasn’t gone.

A big time shot, his 2nd home run of the season, and that gave Binghamton a 3-0 lead.

Of course though, nothing’s easy and the Yard Goats got the game to within 1.

But, the Ponies hold them off and take it 3-2.

Game 3 of the battle of the barn animals is set for Thursday at 7:05 PM.