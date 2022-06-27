BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will host a watch party at Mirabito Stadium tomorrow night as Max Scherzer makes his second rehab start on the road against the Hartford Yard Goats.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch Scherzer and the Rumble Ponies on the Mirabito Stadium jumbotron for $3. Gates open at 6 p.m. and first pitch is at 7:05.

Select concessions items such as hot dogs, burgers, and popcorn will be available for purchase. 2-for-1 Labatt and Bud Light drafts will also be available on the Southern Tier Brewing Company Party Deck.

Tickets can only be purchased in person at the stadium’s box office and are on sale now. Cash payment is preferred.