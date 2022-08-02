BRIDGEWATER, NJ – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies emerged victorious in an extra innings thriller on Tuesday night, topping the Somerset Patriots 14-9 in 10 innings.

It was a back and forth affair with the fireworks coming late.

Trailing by 2 runs headed into the ninth inning, the Rumble Ponies would score 3 runs in the frame courtesy of RBI hits from Johneshwy Fargas, Luke Ritter and Wyatt Young to take a 9-8 lead into the bottom half.

The Patriots would tie the game thanks to Blake Perkins single.

With the automatic runner on second base and following a walk to Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio cranked a 3-run home run to give the Ponies the lead at 12-9.

They would tack on 2 more runs when Fargas scored on an error and Zach Ashford recorded an RBI single to bring the lead to 14-9.