Rumble Ponies steal pair of wins on Thursday from RubberDucks

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will have to wait at least one more day before they play in the newly-named Mirabito Stadium as their game with the Akron RubberDucks scheduled for tonight has been rained out.

However, the Ponies picked up a pair of wins yesterday, doubling their season win total in one day.

In game 1 of a doubleheader with Akron, Wagner Lagrange came through with a line drive single in the bottom of the 8th to give the Ponies a walk-off 3-2 win.

Then, in game 2, the Ponies trailed 7-1 heading into the bottom of the 5th before the bats started to chip away at the RubberDucks lead.

Vientos knocked in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 7th to complete an 8-7 comeback win.

Binghamton and Akron meet again for 2 tomorrow at 5:35 PM.