BOWIE, MD – The Rumble Ponies fell once again to the Bowie Baysox, this time by a score of 7-6.

Binghamton’s bats were alive early with home runs from Carlos Cortes and Francisco Alvarez, but the early lead would not hold.

James McCann was also with the Ponies today making a rehab start.

McCann went 0-4 with 3 strikeouts on the day.

The loss drops Binghamton to 22-38 as they complete their first 60 games with a .367 winning percentage.

The Rumple Ponies and Baysox will square off once again Friday, with a 7:05 p.m. start.