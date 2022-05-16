After an extended road trip the last two weeks, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are preparing to open up a home series beginning Tuesday.
However, before that, the Ponies looked to wrap up their 6-game stint in New Hampshire by doing what they hadn’t done yet this season, win a series.
They made strides on Saturday in what was a tale of two games.
Through the first 6 innings, both teams put up a total of 2 runs.
Ponies pitcher Jose Butto was terrific as he went 5 innings, giving up 1 run on 4 hits and struck out 5.
Then, in the top of the 7th, the bats started to wake up as the Ponies scored twice to take a 3-1 lead.
They then put up 4 runs in the 8th and another 2 in the 9th to carry a 9-2 lead into the final half inning.
While the Fisher Cats struck for 2 there, it would not be enough as Binghamton wins, 9-4.
With that, if the Ponies win Sunday, they would take their 1st series in 2022.
Things looked primed for that outcome as Binghamton led 4-1 heading into the bottom of the 8th.
But, New Hampshire surged ahead thanks to a 4-run 8th and they held on to win that one, 5-4.
So, the Ponies don’t win the series, but they also didn’t lose it as the two teams split with 3 wins a piece.
Binghamton is back at Mirabito Stadium tomorrow to open up a 6-game set with Akron.
First pitch between the Ponies and RubberDucks is set for 11:05 AM for their annual Baseball in Education day.