After an extended road trip the last two weeks, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are preparing to open up a home series beginning Tuesday.

However, before that, the Ponies looked to wrap up their 6-game stint in New Hampshire by doing what they hadn’t done yet this season, win a series.

They made strides on Saturday in what was a tale of two games.

Through the first 6 innings, both teams put up a total of 2 runs.

Ponies pitcher Jose Butto was terrific as he went 5 innings, giving up 1 run on 4 hits and struck out 5.

Then, in the top of the 7th, the bats started to wake up as the Ponies scored twice to take a 3-1 lead.

They then put up 4 runs in the 8th and another 2 in the 9th to carry a 9-2 lead into the final half inning.

While the Fisher Cats struck for 2 there, it would not be enough as Binghamton wins, 9-4.

With that, if the Ponies win Sunday, they would take their 1st series in 2022.

Things looked primed for that outcome as Binghamton led 4-1 heading into the bottom of the 8th.

But, New Hampshire surged ahead thanks to a 4-run 8th and they held on to win that one, 5-4.

So, the Ponies don’t win the series, but they also didn’t lose it as the two teams split with 3 wins a piece.

Binghamton is back at Mirabito Stadium tomorrow to open up a 6-game set with Akron.

First pitch between the Ponies and RubberDucks is set for 11:05 AM for their annual Baseball in Education day.