Rumble Ponies split Wednesday doubleheader with Sea Dogs 5-2, 8-2

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies came into Wednesday evening’s doubleheader with the Portland Sea Dogs winners of 4 games in a row.

After knocking off the top team in the Northeast Division in the series opener, Binghamton was looking to keep that momentum going into their twin bill.

The Ponies and Sea Dogs took the field at Mirabito Stadium with 2 chances to try and pick up wins Wednesday.

Just like in game 1, we saw some great defensive work.

A chopper up the middle that’s scooped up by Luis Carpio.

Fading away, he slings it across his body, and David Rodriguez picks him up at 1st. Nicely done.

In the 3rd, Carpio at the plate now and he takes that hanging breaking ball for a ride.

Ends up by the train tracks and the Ponies are out to a 1-0 lead.

To the 5th, runner at 3rd for Portland.

Tanner Nishioka lifts one out to center field.

It’s caught by Jake Mangum, but too far out for him to make a play at home as Kole Cottam scores to tie things at 1.

An inning later, runners on the corners for Pedro Castellanos.

That rope would one hop into the Sea Dogs bullpen for a ground rule double.

But, it also allows Devlin Granberg to score and Portland leads 2-1.

3-1 now until Hudson Potts lines on to left.

Trotting on home to score is Castellanos. Make it 4-1 Sea Dogs. They’d tack on one more.

Ponies half of the 6th and Mangum gets a hold of that one.

A big shot good for his 5th home run of the season.

That gets them to within 3.

They’d bring the tying run to the plate, but to no avail.

Portland took game 1 of the doubleheader, 5-2.

In game 2, Brett Baty smacked his 3rd home run in Double-A to get the scoring started, and they just kept scoring.

Carlos Rincon blasted a grand slam in the 6th that put this one out of reach.

The Ponies win game 2, 8-2.

They meet again Thursday at 6:35 PM.