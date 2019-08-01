Rumble Ponies split doubleheader with SeaWolves

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have hit a little bump in the road, having dropped their last two games, including a 5-1 loss to Erie on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Ponies looked to get back on the right track with two opportunities for a win.

To do that though, they had to go through the number one pick in the 2018 MLB Draft and 2nd-best prospect in baseball, Casey Mize.

Mize got the start in game one, but it wasn’t the start Erie was looking for.

After a 1, 2, 3 first, to the 2nd and Andres Gimenez isn’t messing around.

He gets a hold of that one and takes Mize deep.

A solo shot puts Bingo up 1-0.

To the 4th, 2-0 now and Gavin Cecchini would like to add to that.

He drops it into left-center.

Scoring with ease is Patrick Mazeika. 3-0 Ponies.

Later that inning, Will Toffey gets in on the action.

A high, deep drive to left.

Off the base of the wall.

In comes Gimenez.

Cecchini sliding in safely after him.

They’d tack on another later in the inning.

The Ponies hand Mize his first Double-A loss as he’s charged with all six runs.

Despite a late push by Erie, the Ponies take game one, 6-3.

The SeaWolves split the day though with a 3-0 win in game two.

The teams wrap up their series Thursday at 6:35 pm.