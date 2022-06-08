BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies hosted the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in a double header following a rainout on Tuesday evening.

Game 1 saw Binghamton fall 2-1.

Francisco Alvarez drove in the Rumble Ponies only run in the first inning with a solo shot, his eleventh long ball of the campaign.

David Griffin also had a strong start for Binghamton, throwing 5 innings allowing just 1 run.

In game 2, the Rumble Ponies bounced back with a 4-1 victory.

Brett Baty hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first, his fourth home run of the year.

The Fisher Cats would tie the game in the top of the second when Will Robertson hit an RBI double to score LJ Talley.

Baty would tally his second RBI of the night with an RBI single in the third inning to give Binghamton a 2-1 lead.

The Rumble Ponies would then tack on runs, Ronny Mauricio drove one in on a sac fly and Carlos Cortes knocked an RBI single.

Jose Butto threw 5 innings, allowing just 1 run in his start for Binghamton.

The split brings the Rumble Ponies record to 20-32 on the year, they are back in action Thursday at 6:35 p.m. against the Fisher Cats once again.