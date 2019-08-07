Rumble Ponies sitting in third place of Eastern Division

Taking a look now at the Eastern Division standings as the season continues to dwindle down.

After going 4-6 over their last ten, the Ponies now find themselves in 3rd place in the division.

They sit a game and a half behind Portland for 2nd and are 6.5 game behind Reading for first place.

Again, with the new postseason format this year, Binghamton must finish first in the second half standings in order to qualify for the playoffs.

The Trenton Thunder and the Senators have already punched their tickets, having won the first half.