1  of  2
Breaking News
Contact DIRECTV today to Keep WBGH NBC 5 Contact DIRECTV today to Keep WIVT NewsChannel 34

Rumble Ponies sitting in third place of Eastern Division

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Taking a look now at the Eastern Division standings as the season continues to dwindle down.

After going 4-6 over their last ten, the Ponies now find themselves in 3rd place in the division.

They sit a game and a half behind Portland for 2nd and are 6.5 game behind Reading for first place.

Again, with the new postseason format this year, Binghamton must finish first in the second half standings in order to qualify for the playoffs.

The Trenton Thunder and the Senators have already punched their tickets, having won the first half.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss